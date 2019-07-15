Image copyright Family Image caption Ana was a keen dancer and singer, often posting videos of her dancing on YouTube

The sentencing of the killers of 14-year-old Ana Kriegel has been adjourned to allow psychiatric tests on the two teenage boys to be completed.

A judge told Dublin's Central Criminal Court it would be inappropriate to continue with sentencing until he had received all the psychiatric reports.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott remanded the teenagers, known only as Boy A and Boy B, into custody until 29 October.

They were found guilty of murdering Ana in May 2018, when they were 13.

In a unanimous verdict after a six-week trial, Boy A was also found guilty of violently sexually assaulting the 14-year-old.

The two boys, who are now 14, have been in detention since their conviction last month.

The verdict

The jury found that Boy A assaulted the schoolgirl and that Boy B lured her to the house.

They found that Boy B knew what was going to happen, watched the attack and repeatedly lied afterwards to gardai (policemen).

Mr Justice McDermott said he was seeking "professional assistance" in a case he described as "very difficult".

Image copyright Family Image caption Ana's parents described her as a happy child

At a brief hearing earlier this month, the judge ruled each boy should be assessed by a consultant child psychiatrist and a consultant forensic psychiatrist, as well as by qualified clinical psychologists.

He also accepted a suggestion that clinicians should interview both boys' parents.

He also asked for victim impact statements on behalf of the Kriegel family to be prepared.

At Monday's sentencing hearing, the judge said he now had probation reports which he would make available to all the parties involved.