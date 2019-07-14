Image copyright An Garda Síochán

A motorcyclist from Northern Ireland has died after he was involved in a crash at a road racing event in the Republic of Ireland.

The crash happened at the Walderstown Road Races in County Westmeath on Sunday at about 11:30 local time.

The competitor, 34, was taken by helicopter to the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where he was pronounced dead.

Garda Síochána (Irish police force) forensic officers are at the scene and are investigating the crash.

Sunday's races at the event have been abandoned.

A Garda spokesman said the coroner had been notified and a post-mortem examination would take place.