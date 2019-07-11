10-year-old boy drowns at house in Carlingford
- 11 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 10-year-old boy has died following a drowning incident at a house in Carlingford, County Louth.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene this morning, RTÉ reported.
The boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he was pronounced dead.