Two-year-old Sanita Cawley was found with serious injuries at a flat in the southern city of Cork on Friday

A woman in her 30s who was arrested after the death of a two-year-old girl in the Republic of Ireland has been released without charge.

The girl - Sanita Cawley - was found with serious injuries at a flat in the southern city of Cork on Friday morning and died in hospital.

The Garda Síochána (Irish police) started a murder inquiry on Saturday.

Officers have cordoned off two flats in the Elderwood complex on Boreenmanna Road where the girl was found.