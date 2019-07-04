Image copyright RTE Image caption The horse spent the night at a police station but not in a cell

A family say they are "over the moon" at the return of their stolen therapy pony.

The eight-year-old pony, called Cream, was taken from Clonmel in County Tipperary on Saturday 29 June.

It was found by Gardaí (Irish police) in Cork, about 100km (62 miles) away, on Thursday after a public appeal.

Owner Anthony Fitzgerald collected the animal, which acts as a therapy pony for his daughter Erin who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

Cream, who was microchipped, was found on the north side of Cork city and was looked after by officers at Mayfield Garda Station until the morning.

Gardaí tweeted their thanks after the huge public response to their request for information.