Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The 8-year-old pony is microchipped

A therapy pony used by a young girl who has cerebral palsy has been stolen in County Tipperary.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed to the public over tracing the eight-year-old pony.

The horse, which is microchipped, was reportedly taken from the Clonmel area on 29 June.

The police have urged anyone with further information to come forward.