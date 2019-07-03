Image copyright James Attlee

A volcano has erupted on a small Italian island, sending tourists fleeing from their hotels.

Fires were seen on Stromboli but no injuries have been reported.

"We saw the explosion from the hotel. There was a loud roar," Michela Favorito, who works in a hotel on the island, told Reuters news agency.

"We plugged our ears and after this a cloud of ash swept over us. The whole sky is full of ash, a fairly large cloud," he said.

Italy's Ansa news agency reported holidaymakers had run into the sea after seeing ash rising from the volcano.

The island is a popular location for holiday homes of the rich and famous.