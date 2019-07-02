EU leaders have picked German Defence Minister Ursuala von der Leyen for the top post of European Commission chief, after a marathon three-day summit.

A close ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ms Von der Leyen's nomination came as a surprise after the main front-runners were rejected.

If approved by the European Parliament she will become the first female Commission president.

IMF head Christine Lagarde, has been nominated for the head of the ECB.

