Fire kills sailors aboard navy research submersible in Russia
- 2 July 2019
A fire aboard a Russian navy research submersible has killed 14 crew members, Russian media reports say.
The crew members were poisoned by fumes when the vessel caught fire while taking biometric measurements on Monday, the defence ministry said.
The vessel was based at Severomorsk, in the Murmansk region, which is the main base of the Northern Fleet.
An investigation into the incident has begun under the commander-in-chief of the navy, the ministry added.