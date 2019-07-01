Image copyright Irish Embassy Image caption Mr Crawford with Vice-President Mike Pence as his swearing-in ceremony

Edward F Crawford has been officially welcomed as the new United States ambassador to Ireland.

He presented himself to Irish President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony in Dublin on Monday.

Prior to his appointment, he founded and served as chairman of Park-Ohio Industries, an international industrial enterprise.

He is known for his philanthropy, entrepreneurship and love of basketball and boxing.

The new ambassador's parents emigrated from Ireland in the 1920s and he said he felt "deeply honoured" by his appointment.

"When I was a young boy, my parents instilled in me a deep love and sense of connection to Ireland," he said.

Image copyright Irish Embassy Image caption Mr Crawford signs in as US ambassador. Looking on are his wife Mary, son Matthew and US Vice President Mike Pence

"As ambassador, I plan to build on our important relationship and strengthen the bonds between our two countries."

He and his wife, Mary, have a son, Matthew, who is married to Deborah and three grandchildren.