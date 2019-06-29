In pictures: Europe set to roast again as heatwave continues
Europe is bracing itself for another sweltering day as a heatwave that has already claimed several lives continues across the Continent.
Temperatures are forecast to be slightly lower than those recorded on Friday, when France recorded its highest-ever temperature, but could still rise above 40C (104F) in some areas of northern Spain.
- Why Europe's heatwave is so unusual
- A guide to coping with hot weather
- Watch: European heatwave 'consistent with climate change'
Meteorologists say hot air drawn in from northern Africa and high pressure over central Europe are contributing to the heatwave.
Meanwhile, the UK is set to see the hottest day of year on Saturday with temperatures expected to reach 34C in London.
All pictures subject to copyright.