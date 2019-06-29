Image copyright EPA Image caption Barcelona's Nova Icaria beach was packed with bathers on Friday

Europe is bracing itself for another sweltering day as a heatwave that has already claimed several lives continues across the Continent.

Temperatures are forecast to be slightly lower than those recorded on Friday, when France recorded its highest-ever temperature, but could still rise above 40C (104F) in some areas of northern Spain.

Meteorologists say hot air drawn in from northern Africa and high pressure over central Europe are contributing to the heatwave.

Meanwhile, the UK is set to see the hottest day of year on Saturday with temperatures expected to reach 34C in London.

Image copyright AFP Image caption People bathe in the Trocadéro fountain in Paris as France registered its highest recorded temperature on Friday - 45.9C (114.6F)

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A woman cools off under umbrella in Marseille as officials plead with people to take precautions against the heat

Image copyright EPA Image caption Pilgrims cool down in a fountain as they cover the Santiago Way, in Logroño. Spain has recorded at least two deaths as a result of heat-related effects

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The high temperatures have also contributed to at least two large wildfires in Spain, like this one near the central city of Toledo

Image copyright AFP Image caption People queue to drink water from a public tap near the Duomo Cathedral, in Milan. In Italy, at least one death has been linked to the heatwave

