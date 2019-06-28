The EU and South American economic bloc Mercosur have clinched a trade deal following 20 years of negotiations.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said it was "historic" and "one of the most important trade deals of all time".

In a statement, Brazil said the deal included eliminating tariffs on products such as orange juice, instant coffee and fruit, Reuters reported.

The Mercosur trade bloc consists of Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

