Significant disruption is expected for patients at 38 hospitals across the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday as 10,000 health support staff begin strike action.

The Health Service Executive has warned about the serious impact on planned inpatient procedures.

Tests involving scopes, outpatients, operating theatre activity and catering are expected to be affected.

The dispute arose from a job evaluation scheme.

The Irish government has urged both sides to return to the Labour Court in a bid to resolve the row.