A man in his 30s has been arrested following the death of a woman in Dublin.

The woman, also in her 30s, was injured in an apartment in the Bonham Street area, Dublin 8, on Wednesday night at about 03:40 BST.

She was pronounced dead after being taken to St. James's Hospital.

GardaĆ­ (Irish police) have confirmed the man is being held at Kevin Street Garda station over the incident.

The scene remains closed off.