In pictures: Europe's June 2019 heatwave

  • 25 June 2019
A couple kiss as they cool themselves down in the fountain of the Trocadero esplanade in Paris on June 25, 2019 with the Eiffel Tower on the background Image copyright AFP
Image caption Heat sent tourists and locals alike into the fountains in front of the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday

People across Europe were in search of ways to keep cool as temperatures continued to rise on Tuesday.

The potentially deadly heatwave - caused by a plume of hot air from the Sahara, according to meteoroglists - has already caused a rush on fans and the cancellation of exams for some teenagers in France.

But with experts suggesting France, Germany, Switzerland and Belgium could set new temperature records for June in the coming days, it looks likely it will get hotter still.

Tourists shelter from the sun with umbrellas in front of the Colosseum in Rome on June 25, 2019 during a heatwave. Image copyright AFP
Image caption In Rome, umbrellas proved a popular way to hide from the soaring temperatures
A man walks by as tourists take selfies on the French Riviera city of Nice on June 24, 2019, as temperatures soar to 33 degrees Celsius Image copyright AFP
Image caption Meanwhile, in the French Riviera city of Nice, temperatures hit 33C on Monday
Children jump into the water of Lake Geneva play to cool off during the sunny and warm weather, in Lutry, Switzerland, 25 June 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Switzerland, children took advantage of Lake Geneva's cool water
Boys jump in the water at the Snail on Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark June 25, 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption While a little further north in Copenhagen, Denmark, it was also hot enough to brave the water
A youngster jumps in Reims canal on June 25, 2019 during a heatwave Image copyright AFP
Image caption Not to be outdone, these children in Reims, France, were pictured jumping into the canal
Children play in a fountain during a hot summer day, in Madrid, Spain, 25 June 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In the Spanish capital Madrid, however, they had to make do with a fountain as they tried to cool off
0 A zookeeper sprays water on Asian elephants at the zoo in Berlin, Germany, 25 June 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption An elephant at the zoo in Berlin gets a little help with the heat from his keeper in Germany
People make their way in pedal boats on the Old Danube (Alte Donnau), a subsidiary of the Danube river, in Vienna, Austria on June 25, 2019 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A pot plant joined these Austrians on a trip down the river in Vienna
A woman runs through a puddle on the South Bank in London Image copyright PA
Image caption However, London was looking a little less sunny, thanks to thunderstorms caused by the same warm air. Luckily for UK sunseekers, the blue skies seen on the continent are due to arrive in the next few days
Media captionEurope basks in heatwave
Media captionBBC colleagues from hot countries give their tips for staying cool

