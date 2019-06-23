Image copyright Gardai

More than 40 people have been arrested by Gardaí for a number of offences amid the annual Donegal Rally.

Irish police detained 41 people between 17:00 BST on Saturday and 07:00 BST on Sunday at Letterkenny Garda Station, County Donegal.

There were 21 arrests for public order offences, while the others were held over assault, drugs, alcohol and drink driving offences.

The rally comes to an end on Sunday evening.

The three-day event attracts up to 70,000 spectators.

"The Rally is not yet over and we would like to again take this opportunity to urge everyone to drive carefully on our roads and have regard for others on the roads also," a police spokesman said.

"We want everyone to make it home safely from the rally."