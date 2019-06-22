Urinating man causes injuries on Berlin boat

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man urinated from Jannowitz Bridge onto a tourist boat

A man urinating off a bridge in Berlin has caused a number of injuries, according to the Berlin Fire Department.

The unidentified man urinated from the low lying Jannowitz Bridge onto a tourist boat on Friday evening.

A number of people on board the boat jumped up in surprise, hitting their heads as the boat passed under the bridge.

Four people were taken to hospital by ambulance with head lacerations.

It is not known if the man was fined or arrested.

The man's actions were criticised on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter: "The animals in the zoo behave better."