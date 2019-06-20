Image copyright Getty Images

Philippe Cerboneschi (also known as "Zdar"), one half of of French dance duo Cassius, accidentally died in Paris on Wednesday, his agent has said.

"He made an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building," said Sebastien Farran, without giving further details.

Cerboneschi formed Cassius with Hubert Blanc-Francard (aka Boombass) in 1996.

They produced for bands such as Phoenix, Beastie Boys, Franz Ferdinand and French hip hop star MC Solaar.

Their music has been described as their "joyful" and a perfect antidote to electronic dance music.

The band's first album in three years, Dreems, is due to be released on Friday.