Image caption The Irish Coast Guard helicopter was involved in finding the plane

The two men killed in a light aircraft crash in County Kildare were 70-year-old James Price and Aidan Rowsome, who was in his 50s.

The crash happened at Belan, near Athy, on Thursday night.

Mr Price and Mr Rowsome were travelling in a BRM NG5 - a two-seater aircraft.

The wreckage of the plane was found in a field at about 04:30 local time on Friday after a search by police and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is carrying out an investigation.

The wreckage of the aircraft has been taken to the AAIU base at Gormanston, County Meath, for further examination.

AAIU inspector Howard Hughes said that rain had hampered the operation and that his investigators needed to secure the wreckage without disturbing any potential evidence, describing this as "careful and methodical".

Mr Hughes added it was their understanding that there was no onboard flight recorder and that an aircraft such as this was not obliged to carry one.

In an earlier statement, the AAIU said the plane was registered in the UK and "was engaged on a local flight from Kilrush Airfield" when the crash occurred.

The Irish Aviation Authority said it will support the AAIU investigation.