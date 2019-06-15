Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The woman's body was found at a house in Kilbree on Friday morning

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a house in County Mayo in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) said they became aware of the death at a property in Kilbree outside Westport, at about 10:00 local time on Friday.

The 41-year-old woman was a mother of three, according to Irish broadcaster, RTÉ.

The man, who is also in his 40s, was taken to Castlebar Garda Station for questioning.

A garda statement said at this stage, detectives "are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident".