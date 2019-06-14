Image caption The Irish Coast Guard helicopter was involved in finding the plane

Two men have died after a light aircraft crashed in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland.

It happened at Belan, Moone, on Thursday night.

Gardaí (Irish police) said that two men, one aged 70 and the other in his late 50s, were killed and their bodies have been recovered.

The wreckage of the plane was found at about 04:30 local time on Friday after a search by police and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter.

"The Air Accident Investigation unit are currently at the scene and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified," Gardaí said.