Image copyright PA Image caption The stabbing happened in Dublin's O'Connell Street

A 28-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Peter Donnelly, who was from Kilkenny.

The 39-year-old died after being stabbed in O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre on Tuesday.

Mr Donnelly was with another man when he was attacked at about 01:40 local time and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

The suspect was arrested shortly after on Marlborough Street and questioned at Store Street Garda Station.

He has also been charged with possession of a knife.

Image copyright PA Image caption The victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries

He is being held in custody, pending his appearance before Dublin District Court on Friday.