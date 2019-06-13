Image copyright PA Image caption Irish authorities have twice refused to extradite Ian Bailey

A man convicted of the murder of a French film producer in Ireland in 1996 has been ordered to pay €115,000 (£102,000) by a French court.

Last month, a court in Paris convicted Ian Bailey, who is originally from Manchester, in absentia for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier.

It has now ordered him to reimburse the French agency that compensated her family for her loss.

The 62-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Irish authorities have twice refused to extradite Bailey, who has an address at the Prairie, Toormore, County Cork.

Image copyright PA Image caption Sophie Toscan du Plantier was found beaten to death near her cottage in County Cork in 1996

Bailey, who has always denied involvement in the murder, refused to present himself to the court in Paris and a warrant for his extradition is expected to be processed in the coming weeks.

Ms Toscan du Plantier was assaulted near a holiday home her husband had bought near Schull in west County Cork more than 22 years ago.

Her badly beaten body was discovered by neighbours in a laneway near the house on 23 December 1996.

Ms Toscan du Plantier's family used a provision in French law to sue the French state for compensation for her loss.

The agency, the Fonds de Garantie, pays compensation to victims of crime or terrorism.

The family succeeded in its proceedings against the agency and, in March 2013, the High Court in Paris confirmed the terms of a settlement order between the parties.

The agency paid Ms Toscan du Plantier' parents, Georges and Marguerite Bouniol, €25,000 each, while her son, Peirre-Louis Baudey-Vignaud, received €30,000.

Her two brothers, Bertrand and Stéphane Bouniol, received €15,000 each, and her uncle, Jean-Pierre Gazeau, €5,000.

A French judge ordered Bailey to pay the Fonds de Garantie €115,000 to reimburse the agency for its outlay.

The court also cleared the way for Ms Toscan du Plantier's aunt, Marie-Madeleine Opalka, to claim €10,000 from the agency.