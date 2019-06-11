Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Golunov seen in a cage in court on 8 June

All charges against Russian reporter Ivan Golunov have been dropped, after a huge public outcry.

Mr Golunov, an investigative journalist, had been accused of drug dealing - but his lawyers said the drugs were planted by authorities.

Russian newspapers rallied around him in a rare public show of support.

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Mr Golunov's guilt "has not been proven" – and that two police officers had been suspended.

The decision came after "forensic, biological, fingerprinting and genetic tests," he said.

"He will be released from house arrest today, the charges have been dropped," he added.

Mr Golunov, 36, is a freelance journalist who had been working for the Latvia-based news website Meduza, among others.

He had been on his way to meet another journalist last week when he was stopped and searched by police officers.

Officers said they had discovered mephedrone in his bag, and a search of his home discovered more drugs and weighing scales, indicating involvement in the sale of the substances.

His arrest - during which he was reportedly beaten - prompted accusations that officials were attempting to silence the journalist and the freedom of the press.