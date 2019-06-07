Image copyright Clohanes National School Image caption Donald Trump met with staff and pupils from Clohanes National School in County Clare

A group of schoolchildren met with US President Donald Trump as he played a round of golf in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Trump was playing 18 holes at Trump International in Doonbeg in County Clare.

Clohanes National School principal Aideen O'Mahony said it was a "very exciting" morning for pupils and staff.

Mr Trump has now left the Republic of Ireland following his visit.

Ms O'Mahony said the two-teacher school is based in the restricted security area around the Doonbeg hotel.

It meant the children had to get passes to come to school this week.

Image copyright Clohanes National School Image caption The US president has now left the Republic of Ireland

"We kind of got wind that the president would be playing all 18 holes," Ms O'Mahony told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

"The ninth hole is just adjacent to my parent's land - I'm local here.

"We decided to take the children to the hillside near the ninth green.

Image copyright Stephen Kearon Image caption Marine One sits on the grass at the Trump International golf resort in Doonbeg

"As he was coming up the ninth fairway, he waved to the children and we were waiting on the hillside, and then one of the secret service came over to us and said 'the president would like to meet the teachers'.

"There were four members of staff there, so the four of us went up on to the tee box and he shook hands with us and he spoke to us."

Ms O'Mahony said the children were "absolutely gobsmacked" by their encounter with the US president.

She said the children sang a verse of My Lovely Rose of Clare for Mr Trump.

Image copyright Clohanes National School Image caption Mr Trump played 18 holes at Doonbeg

The US president spent two nights in a row at the golf resort, which he owns.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people turned out in the village of Doonbeg to welcome him to the country's west coast.

While the president made no appearances open to the Irish public, his sons toured the pubs in Doonbeg, buying drinks for almost everyone in the village.

Meanwhile in Dublin on Thursday thousands took to the streets to protest against his visit.

Organisers said the protest was designed to show solidarity with those "damaged" by President Trump's policies.