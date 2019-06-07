Storm Miguel ravages coasts of Spain and France

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ten French departments were on alert for the storm

Storms have battered the Atlantic coasts of northern Spain and western France, with winds of up to 147km/h (91mph).

Trees were uprooted as Storm Miguel first hit the Spanish region of Asturias, swirled around the Bay of Biscay and then hit the French coast.

The storm is unusual for the time of year, coming at the start of the summer tourist season.

Coastal resorts were deserted and public transport disrupted.

Late on Thursday, wind speeds of 147 km/h were recorded in the north-western Spanish region of Asturias while earlier there was damage to some buildings in Galicia.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Tourists were buffeted by Storm Miguel at Santiago de Compostela in Spain

As the storm hit land on the Ile d'Yeu in western France on Friday, forecasters recorded wind speeds of 129km/h. Fallen trees were reported in the Vendée area.

Ten French departments were placed on orange alert and warned of potential damage, particularly to trees. Rail travel in the west was disrupted by the storm.

High waves lashed the coast near the port of Royan, and forecasters said such images were rare in June.

Alerts were also in place further north, with warnings of heavy rain and wind speeds of up to 100 km/h in the western half of the Netherlands.

High winds had already ravaged the Dutch coast in the early hours of Thursday, leading police in the coastal province of Zeeland to stumble on a cocaine laboratory.

When they were alerted to a tree that had fallen during the night, they saw some suspicious men loitering around a barn and noticed a strange smell.

Police said the cocaine lab was one of the biggest ever discovered in the Netherlands.