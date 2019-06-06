Image copyright Getty Images

Gardaí (Irish police) investigating suspected horse meat fraud have searched premises across five counties in the Republic of Ireland.

They said farms, houses and a commercial building were raided.

It is part of an investigation into suspected "tampering with identification passports and microchips of horses presented for slaughter".

RTÉ has reported that detectives do not believe that potentially contaminated horse meat was sold in Ireland.

It added that detectives suspect that meat from horses that should have been destroyed and not used for human consumption may have been processed and exported to Europe.

RTÉ said that the seven premises being searched include farms and commercial premises connected with the food industry.

Searches were carried out in counties Roscommon, Leitrim, Sligo, Westmeath and Kilkenny.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation was involved, assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

The operation was supported by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.