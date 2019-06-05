Europe

In pictures: Donald Trump's first day in Ireland

  • 5 June 2019

Donald Trump has visited the Republic of Ireland for the first time since he became president of the United States.

He arrived at Shannon Airport in County Clare at about 16:45 local time and held a short meeting with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar.

The pair discussed Brexit and the Irish border, corporation tax and Irish-American trade links.

Mr Trump then travelled by helicopter to nearby Doonbeg to stay at his golf resort which he purchased in 2014.

Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Security was tight as Air Force One touched down at Shannon Airport
Image copyright Ronald Grant
Image caption The Trumps arrived on Air Force One in Ireland at about 16:45 local time
Image caption Leo Varadkar welcomed Donald and Melania Trump to Ireland on the tarmac at Shannon Airport
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Donald and Melania Trump signed the visitors book at Shannon Airport
Image copyright AFP/GETTY
Image caption The president and taoiseach spoke to reporters before holding a private meeting
Image copyright PA
Image caption Crowds gathered to try and get a glimpse of the American president
Image copyright PA
Image caption Supporters of the American president came to see his arrival
Image copyright PA
Image caption Anti-Trump protesters demonstrated against his visit with placards and banners
Image copyright PA
Image caption Some protesters criticised the US president's stance on climate change and human rights
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The Trumps travelled from Shannon to Doonbeg in the president's helicopter, Marine One
Image copyright PA
Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) stood guard in Doonbeg as the village awaited the famous guest
Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Irish soldiers search fields as part of a security operation near the entrance to Mr Trump's golf resort
Image copyright PA
Image caption Some Doonbeg residents waved US flags to show their support for the president
Image copyright PA
Image caption The County Clare village put on a show for their American guests
Image copyright PA
Image caption Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump, meets local residents in Doonbeg
Image copyright PA
Image caption Donald Trump's sons, Donald Jr (left), and Eric Trump (right), got behind the bar in Doonbeg
Image copyright PA
Image caption Donald Trump Jr sips a pint and meets locals in a Doonbeg pub
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption US First Lady, Melania Trump, meets Irish dancers at a welcome function
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Melania Trump spoke to performers and musicians during her visit to County Clare