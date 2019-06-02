Image copyright Reuters Image caption The pope blessed the seven men on the final day of his visit to Romania

Pope Francis has beatified seven bishops who were jailed and tortured during Communist rule in Romania.

At a ceremony in the town of Blaj on the last day of his visit to the nation, the pontiff said the men had given "their lives to oppose an illiberal ideological system".

Communist officials detained the men in 1948 for treason after they refused to convert to Orthodox Christianity.

All seven died in confinement and were buried in secret.

"With great courage and interior fortitude, they accepted harsh imprisonment and every kind of mistreatment, in order not to deny their fidelity to their beloved Church," Pope Francis told tens of thousands of worshippers at the open-air Mass on Sunday.

Beatification - a papal "blessing" on a dead person" - is a crucial step on the way to sainthood.

Image copyright EPA Image caption An icon showing the seven bishops appeared during the mass

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Tens of thousands of people attended the open air ceremony in Blaj

Image copyright EPA Image caption Eager fans took pictures of Pope Francis

The seven bishops were part of the Eastern Catholic church - a religious group that practises Orthodox Christian rituals but recognise the Pope's authority.

When a Communist regime took power in Romania following the end of World War II, the authorities outlawed Eastern Catholicism and demanded worshippers convert to Orthodoxy.

According to 2011 census data, only about 150,000 Eastern Catholics remain in Romania - roughly one 10th the number who followed the church in 1948.

Historians believe thousands of Romanians were executed by Communist authorities, with many more imprisoned or tortured for opposing the regime.

The totalitarian government collapsed in December 1989. President Nicolae Ceausescu and his wife were executed on Christmas Day.