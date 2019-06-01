Image copyright AFP

Four British people have been arrested in Spain on the eve of the Champions League final in Madrid, Spain's national police force has said.

They were detained for assault, including against police officers.

Tens of thousands of English fans have travelled to the Spanish capital for Saturday's final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool after both teams made comebacks in the semi-finals.

Spanish police had deployed an extra 1,300 officers ahead of the match.

A record number of flights were expected over the weekend to ferry fans from the UK to the match.