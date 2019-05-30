Three women in their 70s have been killed in a road crash in County Limerick.

The crash, which involved two cars, happened at about 18:30 local time on Thursday on the N69 at Loughill.

One of the victims was the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles. The two other women who died were the driver and passenger in the other car.

A third occupant of that vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

She is also a woman in her 70s.