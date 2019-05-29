Image copyright RTE Image caption Mr Sanambar was shot dead in the front garden of a house in Coolock, Dublin

A 41-year-old man who was shot dead in north Dublin on Tuesday has been named as Hamid Sanambar.

The latest shooting is the third gun killing in the Irish capital in a week.

Mr Sanambar, originally from Iran, was shot in the front garden of a house in Killnamore Avenue in the Coolock area at about 15:30 local time on Tuesday.

Police said three masked men were involved and that they escaped in a car.

It was found abandoned and on fire in Castletymon Gardens later.

According to broadcaster RTÉ, Mr Sanambar had been granted political asylum in Ireland and was an associate of organised crime gangs.

Last week, two other men were shot dead in separate incidents in the north of the city.

One - 22-year-old Seán Little from Coolock - was found beside a burning car near Balbriggan, while another was killed in the Darndale area.

Broadcaster RTÉ reports that gardaí (Irish police) suspect Mr Sanambar's death is connected to Mr Little's murder.