Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is unclear whether the Hells Angels will appeal against the court verdict

A court in the Netherlands has banned the Hells Angels biker club because of its culture of violence.

The court in the city of Utrecht ruled that the group was a danger to public order and the rule of law.

It referred to several violent clashes over the years with rival motor gangs, like the Bandidos.

It is unclear whether the Hells Angels will appeal against the verdict. The group was founded in 1948, and now has thousands of members around the globe.

In Wednesday's ruling, the Utrecht court stated that "the violence is often so serious and causes so much social unrest that it can be considered in contravention of social order".

The court specifically referred to Hells Angels Holland and the global organisation to which it belonged.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hells Angels members around the world are known for riding Harley-Davidson bikes

The verdict makes the Netherlands the first country to outlaw the entire club - and not just some of its local branches, known as chapters.

The Hells Angels club was founded in California. Its members around the world are known for favouring Harley-Davidson bikes and wearing denim and leather.