Third fatal Dublin shooting in a week
- 28 May 2019
A man has been shot dead in north Dublin, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.
It happened at about 15:30 local time in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.
Last week two other men were shot dead in separate incidents in the north of the city.
One was found beside a burning car near Balbriggan, while another was killed in the Darndale area.
It is unclear at this stage whether Tuesday's shooting is linked to last week's killings.