Third fatal Dublin shooting in a week

A man has been shot dead in north Dublin, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.

It happened at about 15:30 local time in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock.

Last week two other men were shot dead in separate incidents in the north of the city.

One was found beside a burning car near Balbriggan, while another was killed in the Darndale area.

It is unclear at this stage whether Tuesday's shooting is linked to last week's killings.