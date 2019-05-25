Image copyright Rte Image caption Seamus McGrane was found guilty of directing terrorism and membership of an illegal organisation

A dissident republican who was jailed for plotting a bomb attack during Prince Charles' visit to Ireland in 2015 has died in prison.

Sixty-four-year-old Seamus McGrane, who was sentenced to 11-and-a-half years in prison in 2017, died on Saturday.

He was a leader of the Real IRA - a group responsible for numerous atrocities including the Omagh bomb.

The Irish Prison Service said no foul play was suspected in relation to his death.

"As with all deaths in custody the Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Síochána will be investigating the incident," a spokesperson said.