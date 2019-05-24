Eighteen people have been arrested and seven cars seized in Drogheda in County Louth as part of an operation targeting feuding gangs.

Gardaí (Irish police) carried out 34 searches on Thursday as part of Operation Stratus.

Since last summer, gardaí have dealt with more than 70 incidents related to the feuds.

Violence in the town has included shootings, petrol bomb and pipe bomb attacks.

Some 30 houses were searched and four other drugs searches took place.

Sixteen of the people arrested were on outstanding warrants, and all have been brought before the courts.

Two other men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of the Commission of Criminal Acts within the Drogheda District in recent weeks.

As part of the same day of action, the road policing unit seized seven cars and issued 38 on the spot penalty notices for various road traffic offences.

One woman was arrested under the Public Order Act.

Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, and Irish Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, vowed to bring the violence in Drogheda to an end.

Next week, 25 new gardaí will be stationed in the town as part of a continuing effort to bring the feud under control.