A French judge has charged the president of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, with corruption over Qatar's bid to host the world athletics championships.

Judicial sources quoted by AFP news agency said the case focused on bidding for this year's championships in Doha.

Mr Khelaifi, who is also the boss of Qatari TV channel BeIn Sports, has been under investigation since March.

Two payments totalling $3.5m (£2.8m), made in 2011, are under scrutiny.