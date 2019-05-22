Dublin shooting: Man killed in gun attack
- 22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin.
The shooting happened on Marigold Road in the Darndale area at around 16:00 local time on Wednesday.
Gardaí (Irish police) are at the scene. There are no further details.
It comes less than 24 hours after another man was found dead in Walshestown, near Balbriggan in north County Dublin. His body was discovered at about 23:20 local time on Tuesday.