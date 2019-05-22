Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The shooting happened at about 16:00 local time in north Dublin

A man has been killed in a shooting incident in north Dublin.

The shooting happened on Marigold Road in the Darndale area at around 16:00 local time on Wednesday.

Gardaí (Irish police) are at the scene. There are no further details.

It comes less than 24 hours after another man was found dead in Walshestown, near Balbriggan in north County Dublin. His body was discovered at about 23:20 local time on Tuesday.