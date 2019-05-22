Image copyright Google

A murder investigation has started after a man who had been shot was found dead beside a burning car in the Republic of Ireland.

The Garda Síochána (Irish police force) said he was shot a number of times.

The man was found at Rowans Little in Walshestown, near Balbriggan in north County Dublin at about 23:20 local time on Tuesday.

His body remains there and the area is being preserved for a forensic examination.

The man's age is not known.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ is reporting that gardaí (Irish police) want to speak to anyone who travelled along the M1 Dublin-to-Belfast motorway near junction 5 at Walshestown at about the time of the incident and who may have seen something suspicious.