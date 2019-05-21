Image copyright PA Image caption Irish PM Leo Varadkar last met the US president during St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington DC in March

US President Donald Trump is to visit Ireland on 5 June, the White House has confirmed.

The trip will come after his three-day state visit to the UK, which will begin on 3 June.

Mr Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will meet Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar in Shannon.

The US president owns the Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare, which is not far from Shannon.

The White House statement said: "President Donald J Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have accepted the invitation of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland to visit Ireland while they are in Europe for a state visit to the United Kingdom and for events in the United Kingdom and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

"The president and taoiseach will hold a bilateral meeting in Shannon on June 5."

The two leaders last met at the White House in March when Mr Varadkar took part in St Patrick's Day celebrations in Washington DC.

Mr Trump had been due to visit the Republic of Ireland last November but the trip was postponed for scheduling reasons.

Image copyright PA Image caption The president's last visit to the UK was marked by demonstrations

The president and his wife will be guests of the Queen during their state visit to the UK.

Mr Trump previously met the Queen at Windsor Castle when he came to the UK in July 2018 on a working visit, which was marked by demonstrations.

He also visited his Turnberry golf resort in Scotland at that time.