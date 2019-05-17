Image caption Three members of the force remain suspended from duty

Three members of An Garda Síochána (Irish police), arrested in an investigation into alleged corruption, have been released.

The superintendent, an inspector, and another officer were all released without charge.

However, all three have been suspended from duty and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A number of premises were searched during the operation on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said the force was committed to investigating any alleged "wrongdoing".

"As this is a live and ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to make any further comment at this time," he said.

The arrests were made in the course of an operation led by the assistant commissioner, special crime operations (SCO), and involving personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Gardaí said the superintendent was arrested for suspected breach of the provisions of section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005.

Section 62 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005, relates to the disclosure of information obtained in the course of carrying out duties.

The inspector was arrested for alleged breach of provisions of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977-84, and the other officer for alleged conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.