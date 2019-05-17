Image copyright PA Image caption The aftermath of the Talbot Street bombing in Dublin

The widow of a man killed in one of the deadliest attacks of the Troubles has called on the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) to release "secret" files about the atrocity.

Edward O'Neill was among 33 people killed in a series of loyalist bombs in Dublin and Monaghan in 1974.

Friday marks the 45th anniversary of the attacks.

Martha O'Neill said "secret documents " in Leo Varadkar's office could assist families in their search for justice.

The files were deposited with the taoiseach's office by the McEntee Commission, which investigated the Garda inquiry at the time.

"I personally ask the taoiseach to consider this reasonable and fair request," said Ms O'Neill.

Ms O'Neill's sons, Billy, then aged seven, and Eddie junior, aged five, were badly injured in the blast, but survived.

'Classified security files'

They had been with their father having a haircut before Billy's first communion the following day.

The families of those killed in the attacks are expected to mark the anniversary at a gathering in Dublin.

In the past, some of the relatives have used the anniversary to call on the British government to release classified security files on the attacks.

The Justice for the Forgotten lobby group has fought a long-running campaign for an open inquiry into allegations that British security agents colluded with the terrorists to plot the co-ordinated and sophisticated attacks.