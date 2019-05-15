Image copyright Ian Ritchie Architects

The design for Dublin's latest bridge across the River Liffey has been announced.

It will span the Liffey between the Irish National War Memorial Gardens and Islandbridge towards the west of the city.

The pedestrian and cycle bridge will have a formal ceremonial entrance at the Chapelizod Road side of the river.

It will also have an open plaza space to be used for ceremonial occasions.

The winning bridge was designed by Ian Ritchie Architects, the London-based architecture firm responsible for the Spire on O'Connell Street.

The gardens in Islandbridge were opened in 1940 dedicated to the memory of the 49,400 Irish soldiers who died in World War I.