A 38m (124-foot) slide connecting two streets in a resort town in southern Spain has been closed by authorities just a day after opening to the public.

Officials in Estepona have ordered a safety review of the steel slide, which has a gradient of about 33 degrees.

It came after video footage showed a person hurtling off the end and amid reports of injuries.

The slide was designed to allow people to travel quickly between the two streets, avoiding a 10-minute walk.

The town hall said over 1,000 people had used it without incident after it opened on Thursday.

But video footage, viewed more than 700,000 times on YouTube and shared on social media platforms, showed a woman hurtling down the slide lying down and flying off the end.

One woman tweeted (in Spanish) that she was "hurt all over" after using the slide and posted pictures of her grazed elbows.

In a statement, the town hall defended the slide. "The image shared widely on social media was an isolated event," it said (in Spanish).

It added that it had issued rules on using the slide in an "appropriate manner to avoid risks".

This included forbidding people to ride it lying down, and to use it if it another person was already on it.

While insisting that the slide had already undergone a safety review, the town hall said that "given the situation" it had "requested new checks to provide maximum guarantees for users".