Dignitaries from around the world have gathered in Berlin to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the end of the Berlin airlift.
The USSR entirely blockaded the western parts of the German capital in June 1948, when the country and the city were divided into US, UK, French and Soviet occupation zones after World War II.
Allied forces managed to wholly supply people in the city by air for nearly a year, with the USSR finally ending the closures on 12 May 1949.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall joined Mayor Mike Mueller and defence attaches from countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and the US to mark the occasion.
.