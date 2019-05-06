Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Police union Alliance has demanded the site's complete closure and fumigation

A flea infestation has forced the partial closure of a police station in north-east Paris and drawn strong complaints from trade unions.

The 19th arrondissement building is closed to the public and some services have been moved, but officers continue to work inside.

Police union Alliance has demanded the site's complete closure and fumigation.

According to their statement, "a flea invasion has made work conditions unacceptable" for several days.

Representatives will raise the issue at a scheduled meeting with the interior minister on Monday.

Broadcaster BFMTV reports staff were first alerted to the infestation by prisoners in the cells.

Alliance official Emmanuel Cravello told broadcaster France Bleu the fleas appeared three weeks ago, and were not properly eradicated.

Some police have inadvertently brought the fleas home, he said, spreading them to family members.

"This is a shining example of the health problems that law enforcement faces," he said.

You may also like: