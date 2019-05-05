Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The incident involves an Aeroflot Superjet (file photograph)

A Russian passenger plane has made an emergency landing at Moscow airport after a fire broke out on board, state media report.

Videos on social media show passengers using emergency exit slides to escape the Aeroflot aircraft.

Other footage shows the plane landing while on fire and black smoke billowing from it on the tarmac.

Initial reports on Russian media suggest all passengers on-board were evacuated.

It remains unclear how many people have been injured in the large blaze.

The aircraft is reportedly a Sukhoi Superjet-100 that had been bound for the city of Murmansk.

The Interfax news agency said it had taken off at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport when the crew issued a distress signal.

Reports suggest it did not succeed in its first emergency landing attempt.

Kristian Kostov, a former Bulgarian Eurovision contestant, has posted on social media about witnessing the incident.

He said people at the airport were left "shaking" after seeing the aircraft engulfed by fire and said other flights are now unable to take-off.

