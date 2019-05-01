Image caption The case was heard at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin

A County Tipperary farmer has been found guilty of murdering a part-time DJ described as his love rival.

Patrick Quirke, 50, of Breanshamore had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, 52, known as Mr Moonlight.

Mr Ryan went missing on 3 June 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry's home.

His body was found by Quirke in an underground run-off tank on a farm on 30 April 2013.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the prosecution said Quirke killed Mr Ryan and later staged the discovery of his remains because his lease on the farm was coming to an end and he feared the body would be discovered by someone else.

Prosecutors said the trial was about "love and money" and that Quirke was financially and emotionally dependent on Ms Lowry, so tried to sabotage her relationship with Mr Ryan.

They said he wanted Mr Ryan out of the way so he could resume his relationship with Ms Lowry.

The jury began deliberations on Tuesday and delivered a majority verdict after a 15-week trial.