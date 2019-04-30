Image copyright RTÉ Image caption McCabe's case was settled for an undisclosed sum

Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe has settled his legal case the family took against the Irish state.

The family's solicitor told RTÉ in a statement that "all the litigation has been resolved to their satisfaction".

The case was settled for an undisclosed sum.

Sgt McCabe came to public attention after he exposed abuses of the penalty points system within the Irish police force.

The Disclosures Tribunal was set up in 2017 to examine whether there was a smear campaign against him within the gardaí.

The report, published in October, praised Sgt McCabe.

Sgt McCabe retired last year.

Eleven separate claims

RTÉ reported the settlement was reached yesterday following negotiations between the state and the McCabes' legal team in relation to 11 separate claims.

The Disclosures Tribunal found there was "a campaign of calumny" against Sgt McCabe by former garda commissioner Martin Callinan, aided by garda press officer, Supt David Taylor.