Image copyright WLRFM Image caption Tega Agberhiere was injured in the attack

The mother of a teenage boy who sustained burns to his face in an attack in Waterford City has described the incident as "shocking"

Tega Agberhiere, 17, who has played for the Republic of Ireland football team at youth level, was one of three teenage boys injured by a corrosive substance.

The attack happened in the Earlscourt estate at about 23:00 last Thursday.

Four male youths were arrested and later released without charge.

Gardaí (Irish police) said three teenage boys required medical attention for burns and were taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

It is understood Tega has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment at a specialised burns unit.

Tega's mother, Christy Agberhiere, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ, of her disgust at what had happened.

"He got first degree burns on his face," she said.

"I'm angry, I'm not happy about the whole thing because it shouldn't have happened to anybody.

"It has affected the whole community.

"It's really shocking, I'm in shock.

"Even an adult, emotionally, you would be damaged.

"As a mother, I have to lift his spirit and make him positive."

Ms Agberhiere appealed for anyone with information on the attack to contact gardaí.

Irish Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said the incident was a "scurrilous attack" that is unacceptable in any society.

Gardaí said four males in their late teens were arrested on Saturday for questioning. They were later released without charge.

They said a file would be prepared for the Director for Public Prosecutions.